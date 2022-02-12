No fixed norm for allocating ticket: Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

Former PCC chief and campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar on Friday said there were no fixed parameters for ticket distribution and decisions in politics were taken on limited facts.

Rebutting MP Shamsher Singh Dullo’s charges of anomalies in the ticket distribution, Jakhar said the allegations have to be substantiated with facts and could not be taken on face value. He reminded Dullo that in 2007, there were differences between him and Capt Amarinder Singh over “wrong” ticket distribution.

Accompanied by media and communication incharge of the Punjab Congress Pawan Khera and party leader Himanshu Pathak, Jakhar said the best tribute that one could pay to the martyrs was to defeat the anti-farmer forces in the elections. Jakhar further said the BJP and the AAP were the two sides of the same coin.

Showing the AAP website, Pathak said it clearly reflected that the party was fighting against the BJP, not against Modi. —

