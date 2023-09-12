No flood relief, farmers begin stir near Punjab CM’s residence in Sangrur

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 11

Acting on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers today began a three-day protest near the Sangrur residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the release of financial aid to flood-affected farmers.

The farmers initially converged on the Patiala bypass and then marched towards the CM’s residence in their protest against the government.

“Mann is always making big claims about flood-related relief, but the truth is that the affected farmers have not received any financial aid from the government for their huge losses. We have started our three-day protest here,” said Bhupinder Longowal, a leader of the Kirti Kisan Union.

Patiala: Furious over non-payment of compensation for flood-related losses, farmers today staged a protest and squatted outside the residences of senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Health Minister Balbir Singh in Patiala on Monday. The sit-in is expected to continue for two more days.

Fatehgarh Sahib: Various farm unions started a three-day protest in front of the DC office here today, demanding adequate compensation for flood damage in the district.

They demanded that a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre should be given to victims of crop damage instead of the announced amount of Rs 6,800 per acre.

Abohar: Blaming the state and Central governments for non-remunerative prices of crops and the fate of villagers affected by recent floods, activists of the SKM today started a dharna outside the house of BJP state president Sunil Jakhar as part of their three-day protest. SKM leader Subhash Godara said the compensation amount of Rs 6,800 per acre was insufficient.

The protesters said their crop yield had been affected by the floods and the debt on them had also increased. Loans from government and non-government banks should be waived off, the farm leaders said. /OC

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Samyukt Kisan Morcha #Sangrur