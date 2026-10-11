No forgiveness for those who use gurdwaras for politics: DSGMC chief Kalka slams AAP

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) today accused Aam Aadmi Party leaders of dragging Gurdwara Bangla Sahib into a political storm, saying there was no forgiveness for those who do this.

Addressing a press conference on the issue of police entry into the gurdwara yesterday to detain protesters, Harmeet Singh Kalka, committee president, said gurdwaras are not rings for political battles and protesters cannot be allowed inside.

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"The sight of police walking around in the gurdwara has hurt the sentiments of people but they went there to detain protesters who had camped inside carrying placards with political messages and they were also raising political slogans. This is not allowed in the gurdwara and AAP is playing politics over the issue. There's no forgiveness for those who turn holy places into political arenas," said Kalka. He had also issued a video statement on the matter yesterday.

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The Delhi Police have initiated legal action against those circulating the video showing cops walking inside the gurdwara with shoes on.

The police have said the cops, like all devotees, were using the pathway to the place where shoes are removed and the video had been circulated with malicious intent to harm communal harmony.

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The matter is escalating ahead of Punjab elections with AAP upping the ante.

Kalka addressed the media in Hindi today saying a very negative narrative is being created about gurdwaras, suggesting that devotees were stopped from entering a gurdwara.

“We are standing at the same place where the protest took place yesterday. Around 150-200 boys and girls came here, and I would specifically say that these people were sent by the Aam Aadmi Party, as we have identified some of them. They started creating a ruckus at the Pyaau (drinking water area) behind me, took out posters and banners from their bags, and began making videos,” Kalka said.

He said despite requests from gurdwara managers and sewadars, they did not stop.

“Their apparent objective was to show their political leaders or those who had sent them that they had reached Delhi and staged a protest. They failed to understand that this is a gurdwara. People can come here to pray, but they cannot stage protests inside a gurdwara,” said Kalka.

The DSGMC president added that if people wanted to protest, they can go outside Parliament, to Jantar Mantar, or raise their demands before the government. Before the Guru, one can only submit a request and offer an Ardas.

“This is the maryada (code of conduct) of a gurdwara, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances. When they were asked to leave, police barricading was already in place around the area. Police personnel were present to prevent any disturbance or confrontation between the protesters and the sewadars,” the DSGMC chief narrated.

He said the protesters left through the Ashoka Road gate and marched out of the area, and no clashes took place between them and the police.

“An attempt is being made to create a narrative that the police entered the gurdwara. I want to inform the Sangat that the police did not enter the gurdwara itself, although they did enter its premises. Not a single police officer climbed even one step of the gurdwara's staircase. I am proud of our staff, who remained vigilant and tried to ensure that devotees could go upstairs while protesters carrying banners could not,” he said.

Harmeet Kalka added that he would not call these protesters children, because this was not a Gen-Z protest, it was a protest by political parties.

"They attempted to create an atmosphere that could damage the reputation of a place where people travel from far away, often at night, after seeing the Nishan Sahib, hoping to find langar, water, shelter, Gurbani and karah prasad. The Gurdwara Management Committee strongly condemns the attempt to defame this sacred place. Political parties are politicising the issue. Even those who have previously held positions in the gurdwara committee and those who are still members are trying to build a political narrative around it," he said.

On people coming from Punjab and staying at the gurdwara, Kalka said "We have no objection to anyone coming here and staying. Anyone can come and partake of in langar. Everyone is welcome at the gurdwara. However, we will not allow anyone to stage a protest."