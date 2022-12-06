No funds, 7 senior citizen homes on verge of closure

Tribune News Service

Arun Sharma

Ropar, December 5

Seven senior citizen homes, opened in different districts of the state during the previous Congress government in December 2021, are on verge of closure due to paucity of funds. Professor RC Dhand, president of the Association of Punjab State Senior Citizens Homes, said the state government failed in releasing the required grant since March 2022 due to which the association is left with no option but to close all seven homes.

Dhand said the association was not given even a single penny since March 1. After roping in local administration and donors for help, they have borrowed ration and other goods worth of lakhs of rupees to run these homes. Now, the vendors have also refused to supply the ration on credit, he added.

The seven senior citizen homes were set up after the Punjab Government had decided to provide grant-in-aid to the eligible NGOs for establishing or running the senior citizen homes in 16 districts of the state and the Association of Punjab State Senior Citizens Homes came forward to start these in Sangrur, Moga, Muktsar, Batala, Pathankot, Faridkot and Ropar. Each of the homes was supposed to receive a grant of Rs 45.5 lakh per annum.

Dhand said the association received Rs 22.85 lakh for each of the home in December 2021 which was meant for expenditure till February 2022. The government failed in releasing the grant since then despite the fact that the expenditure incurred on power supply bills, house keeping, vehicle and salary of driver is borne by the NGO, claimed Dhand.

Social Security Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said she was aware of the case and the file in this regard was under consideration of the Finance Department. The matter is likely to be resolved in next few days, she said.