Muktsar: No funds, teachers contribute for block-level primary school games

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, September 15

As no funds have been received from the Education Department, teachers have been contributing from their own pocket for the block-level government primary school games, which are underway.

Awaiting fiscal aid The block-level school games are underway, but the government hasn’t provided us the funds. If it releases the funds for the games, we will disburse these further. Prabhjot Kaur, DEO (primary), Muktsar

A government primary school teacher said each school had to spend nearly Rs 5,000 on the refreshment and transportation of students, prizes and other arrangements. “The government just orders to hold the games, but never provides us the funds. How is it possible to hold the games every time without any money? Moreover, the students don’t even have a proper sports uniform to participate in the games. The state government should allot the funds for the promotion of sports,” the teacher added.

Another government primary school teacher said, “Games, including athletics, gymnastics, chess, karate, skating, kabaddi, kho kho, wrestling, football and swimming, are being held. Preparation to hold the matches, transportation of students and prizes consume the major part of the funds. We contribute the money at the school level and then give it to the tournament organising committee.”

Meanwhile, Ranjit Singh, president, ETT Teachers’ Union, Muktsar, said, “The department does not provide us the funds to hold the games at the cluster, block or district levels. Further, there is no post of physical education teacher in primary schools, even when some of the institutions have a strength of 400 students.”