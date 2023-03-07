No govt officer shall leave headquarters without permission: Punjab govt to officials

Chandigarh, March 7
The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has issued a letter to all the departments, instructing that no officer should leave the headquarters without the approval of the competent authority to ensure that public work is not affected.
This was stated by Governance Reforms minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha budget session here.
He was responding to a call attention notice brought by MLA Dinesh Kumar Chadha during the session.
The MLA pointed out that it has been noticed that some of the government administrative officers visit their homes in Mohali or other places after 5 pm instead of staying at their stations, due to which the public work is badly affected.
Therefore, necessary orders have been issued in this regard that all the officers should remain at their stations, he said.
