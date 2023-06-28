No grant to reconstruct house, 60-year-old stays put at dharamshala

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, June 27

A 60-year-old widow Gurdev Kaur of Kanjhli has reportedly been forced to stay at a dharamshala in her village.

Reason: She got her one-room house demolished to reconstruct it after receiving a grant from the state government. However, the sarpanch said the authorities concerned were allegedly delaying the release of the grant.

Will help her I am unaware of the case, but will definitely look into the matter and help the senior citizen at the earliest. Amit Gupta, Dhuri SDM

“We demolished our one-room house on March 25. Sarpanch Gurjant Singh told us that the government had sanctioned the grant. Later, he told me that officials concerned are delaying it,” said Gurdev.

Santokh Singh, elder son of Gurdev, said, “We dismantled our house after the sarpanch assured us of the grant. Now, my mother and younger brother are without roof.”

Sangrur BJP chief Randeep Deol said the AAP government should look into the matter.

Gurjant Singh said, “I never asked Gurdev to demolish the house. I only informed her that her case for the grant has been approved. I am in touch with the authorities for the early release of grant.”