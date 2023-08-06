 No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites : The Tribune India

Volunteers plug a breach on the Sutlej at Gatta Mundi Kasu village in Lohian, Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 5

Cries of “Bole So Nihal...Sat Sri Akal” on the completion of the plugging of the Gatta Mundi Kasu bundh on the Sutlej in Jalandhar on Friday symbolise the sweat and blood of thousands of volunteers who toiled for 18 days to plug the 925-foot breach.

The miracle of the recent flashfloods has been the people-led movement to plug five breaches measuring over 3,050 ft in Doaba, with little or no help from the administration.

Tonnes of material was pooled by residents across Punjab to ensure the completion of the astounding feat in record time.

The five breaches in Doaba were Mandala Channa (325 ft), Gatta Mundi Kasu (925 ft) and Darewal in Jalandhar, and Baupur Kadim (600 ft) and Ali Kalan (1,200 ft) in Sultanpur Lodhi. The Mandala and Gatta Mundi Kasu breaches were plugged on MP Seechewal’s initiative and those in Sultanpur Lodhi on Sant Sukha Singh’s initiative. The Darewal, Baupur Kadima and Ali Kalan bundhs are yet to be restored.

An astounding number of over 5,000 trolleys of sand and soil were pooled in by the ‘sangat’ to plug the breaches on two bundhs in Jalandhar.

Shahkot farmer Nirmal Singh said: “The bundhs have seen 500 trolleys queue up on a single day. Anonymous volunteers of this material don’t seek credit or publicity. But the question is that is the government even keeping track of the material received? A formal record should be kept.”

Baba Sukha Singh’s aide Jagmohan Singh said: “The Darewal breach will be completed in a day or two. Three to four earthmovers have also been provided by anonymous people. However, a minister and JE have assured help with fuel.”

MP Balbir Seechewal said the plugging of bundhs was completed in Jalandhar and now their height was being raised.

Astounding feat

Not a grain of sand was provided by the administration. The entire work was undertaken under Baba Sukha Singh’s initiative. Ordinary people have pulled off this astounding feat without any help from the government. — Rana Inder Partap, Sultanpur Lodhi MLA

Massive exercise

The plugging task is a massive exercise. It is a testimony to the people’s power. I don’t have the record of the material but sacks and MGNREGA workers were provided by the administration and the Drainage Department as well. — Balbir Seechewal, Rajya Sabha MP

