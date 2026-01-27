No ICU at Malerkotla district hospital, HC seeks affidavit on ICU facilities across Punjab

Terming the absence of an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the district hospital in Malerkotla as “shocking”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Secretary concerned to file an affidavit detailing the availability of ICU facilities in all district hospitals across the State.

Taking note of the submission made by counsel for the petitioner in open court, the Bench headed by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu observed: “It was pointed out that there is no ICU in the district hospital at Malerkotla. It is not only a little surprising, but shocking.”

Enlarging the scope of the issue to cover the civil hospitals in other districts as well, the Bench asserted: “Let the affidavit be filed by the Secretary in regard to all district hospitals as regards availability of ICUs.”

The court also expressed concern over the lack of essential diagnostic infrastructure at the district level and directed the State of Punjab to explain “as to why the CT scan machine as well as MRI machine should not be made essential for every district hospital, especially looking to the population each district hospital caters to.”

Referring to the data placed on record by the State itself, the Bench noted that MRI machines were available in only six districts, even though Punjab presently had 23 districts.

The court remarked that the situation was “more unfortunate” in view of the scale at which district hospitals were required to cater to emergency and referral cases.

The Bench was also critical of the manner in which compliance affidavits were being filed. It noted that an additional affidavit had been filed by “too junior an officer on whom we can repose responsibility.” The court made it clear that the next affidavit must be filed by the Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Bench, on its detailed order, recorded the petitioner’s submissions regarding the violations of the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), while pointing out that mandatory facilities, including ICU care, were missing at the Malerkotla district hospital despite it being a referral hospital.

The matter has now been adjourned for filing of a comprehensive affidavit regarding the availability of facilities across district hospitals to enable judicial scrutiny of public healthcare infrastructure.

The Bench had initially questioned Punjab’s decision to outsource CT scan and MRI facilities in a civil hospital after asserting that the State was duty-bound under its sovereign function to provide basic healthcare facilities.

The Bench had observed that modern hospital amenities, such as CT scan and MRI machines, were required to be available at district and sub-division level hospitals.

The assertion came as the court examined the functioning of Malerkotla Civil Hospital during the hearing on in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Bhisham Kinger.

Expressing dissatisfaction, the Bench had asserted: “This court fails to understand as to why a private laboratory is required to be engaged, when the State is duty bound under its sovereign function of providing basic health care facilities, which includes purchase of CT scan and MRI machines, which in present times are necessities of modern time hospital amenities to be available at district as well as sub division level hospitals”.