No illegal Ravi mining in Punjab: NGT disposes of plea

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of a petition alleging illegal sand and gravel mining, construction of temporary roads and ecological damage to the Ravi in Punjab after a joint committee found no evidence of mining activity at the site.

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The order was passed on July 9 by a Bench on an application filed by Jatinder Singh Aulukh against the state and others.

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The application stemmed from a complaint filed on the Tribunal’s Public Grievances Portal on December 31, 2025. The applicant had alleged large-scale illegal mining of sand and gravel, construction of temporary roads within the riverbed, obstruction of the river’s natural flow and ecological damage to the Ravi in Marara and Adalatgarh villages of Pathankot district, as well as adjoining areas of Gurdaspur district.

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Taking note of the allegations, the Tribunal had constituted a joint committee comprising representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Punjab State Pollution Control Board (PSPCB) and the Pathankot district administration to inspect the site and submit a report.

The committee inspected the area on June 15 and submitted its report on July 2. It found that no illegal mining activity was being carried out in Marara and Adalatgarh villages.