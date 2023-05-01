No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Faridkot, April 30
Two months after the National Medical Commission (NMC) released a list of 12 medical colleges in the state and asked foreign medical graduates (FMG) to complete their 12-month compulsory rotatory internship at these institutions, the commission on Saturday asked the state medical council not to allot any FMG to AIIMS, Bathinda, for internship.
On February 22, the NMC had shown the availability of total 482 seats, including 108 at AIIMS, Bathinda, for internship of FMGs. In a latest public notice, the NMC said it had been decided that AIIMS did not come under its purview, so the institution should be excluded from the list, said Shambhu Sharan Kumar, Director, Under Graduate Medical Education Board, NMC.
The state medical council is the nodal body with the authority to allocate the seats to the FMGs for the internship after they get an MBBS degree from recognised medical institutions abroad and clear the FMGE, a licensure examination conducted by the National Board of Examinations.
The maximum quota for the allocation of internship to the foreign medical graduates is restricted to the additional 7.5 per cent of the total permitted seats in a college.
