No law says evidence of official witnesses can't be relied upon: HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, June 24

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that the court has to be on guard while examining the testimony of official witnesses in a criminal matter, but there is no law that said their testimony could not be relied upon while deciding the case.

The assertion by Justice NS Shekhawat came in a counterfeit currency case. The Bench, among other things, was told that three of the prosecution witnesses in the matter had turned hostile. As such, their case was liable to be disbelieved by the court.

Justice Shekhawat asserted: “In fact, there is no law that the evidence of an official witness cannot be relied upon. When a case is based on the testimonies of official witnesses, it puts the Court on its own guard to scrutinise the evidence with great care and caution. In the instant case, the official witnesses had no reason to falsely involve the present appellant in a case under Section 489-C of the IPC.”

The accused in the case had moved the HC against the State of Punjab, challenging a judgment dated January 15, 2005, whereby a Hoshiarpur court convicted him for offence punishable under Section 489-C before sentencing him to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment.

Justice Shekhawat asserted no motive was attributed by the present appellant for his false implication. As such, the HC had no hesitation in relying upon the testimonies of the official witnesses, which inspired confidence and appeared to be truthful.

Justice Shekhawat added the court also did not find substance in the argument raised by the appellant’s counsel that the currency notes’ recovery was not carried out from the appellant’s conscious possession. He had, in fact, made a disclosure statement during the course of the investigation in the presence of an inspector, who appeared as a prosecution witness. The appellant-accused also took an assistant sub-inspector to the “disclosed place” before getting recovered 12 notes of Rs 500 denomination from his “residential room”. Apart from the appellant, no other person was aware of the currency notes, clearly showing that the recovery took place from his conscious possession.

Upholding the judgment of conviction and order of sentence while dismissing the appeal, Justice Shekhawat added that the trial court had recorded valid reasons for convicting the appellant. The findings recorded by it did not suffer from any material irregularity or illegality and did not warrant any interference by the court.

Before parting with the order, Justice Shekhawat recorded appreciation for amicus curiae or friend of the court Parul Aggarwal for rendering “able assistance to the court”.