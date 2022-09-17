No leave for staff till November 7 as Punjab declares war on stubble burning

Chandigarh, September 16
The Punjab Government has declared a war on stubble burning to save the environment from pollution. Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal today held a meeting with district agriculture officers to discuss a blueprint to control stubble burning at the district level.
He said controlling stubble burning is a major challenge for the state as the issue is highlighted at the national and international level, giving a bad name to Punjab.
Dhaliwal today gave a call to all officers and employees to work practically on the ground instead of just doing paperwork. The Agriculture Minister today directed senior officers not to give leave to any officer or employee of the Agriculture Department till November 7. The minister also ordered the setting up of a state-level control room to keep vigil.
Dhaliwal said he would meet some Cabinet colleagues and Vice-Chancellors of state universities to take the services of NSS volunteers to make people aware of the ill-effects of stubble burning.
