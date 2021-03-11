BOREWELL DEATH

No lessons learnt from 2019 incident

State without nodal body to monitor indiscriminate digging

No lessons learnt from 2019 incident

A file photo of Fatehveer’s rescue operation in Sangrur in 2019.

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, May 23

The state seems to have learnt no lessons from the 2019 Sangrur incident in which two-year-old Fatehveer lost his life after falling into a borewell as six-year-old Hrtihik Roshan too died in a similar mishap in Hoshiarpur last evening.

Minister seeks Status report

A status report on borewells has been sought. I’ve also instructed the DCs to ensure plugging of borewells and videograph the process. The govt is pushing various programmes to revive surface water and recharge groundwater. Brahm Shankar Jimpa, revenue and water resources minister

landowner booked for negligence

  • A day after six-year-old boy’s death, the Garhdiwala police have booked the farmer on whose land the borewell was dug up in Hoshiarpur village
  • On a cop’s complaint, a case has been registered against Satveer Singh of Bairampur village under Sections 304A, 279 and 188 of the IPC

Asphyxia cause of death: Autopsy

  • The autopsy of deceased was conducted at Hoshiarpur Civil Hospital on Monday. The report confirmed Hrithik Roshan died of asphyxiation
  • Later, the police handed over the body to the family of the deceased boy. The last rites of Hrithik will be performed at 10 am on Tuesday. OC

Three years after the Sangrur mishap, the state doesn’t have a nodal authority to monitor borewells being dug up indiscriminately. It continues to grope in the dark about the actual number of borewells — open or functional. There are an estimated 14.5 lakh tubewells and 12,581 villages in the state. Meanwhile, farmers say on an average, there is a borewell at every 5 acres. All these tubewells run unregulated as farmers are not required to seek any permission for new borewells.

After the 2019 incident, under the Tandrust Punjab Mission, the authorities had plugged 2,309 borewells in the state by June-end. But since then there is no record of new borewells dug up or abandoned. When talked to officials of the MC, Soil Conservation Department, DDPOs and Powercom, none of them claimed the responsibility for keeping track of borewells in their respective areas.

Moreover, after floods hit over 138 villages of Jalandhar and Kapurthala in August 2019, the tubewells of existing farmers in this belt had polluted and blackened water, prompting them to dig up new borewells. Farmers say it is more of a compulsion and have been demanding treating of surface water for irrigation as alternative.

Salwinder Singh of Jania village (one of the worst hit in 2019 floods) and president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, “Water in the area is laced with chemicals ever since the floods. Many old borewells were polluted, so new ones had to be dug up. Water isn’t clean at less than 200-300-ft deep now. In my village alone, there are about 40 to 50 borewells, while larger ones have thousands. If waters of Kali and Chitti Bein, Sutlej, Beas and Ravi are treated and rid of pollutants, farmers won’t need groundwater.”

Meanwhile, Tandrust Punjab Mission ex-director Kahan Singh Pannu said, “We had launched a statewide probe into borewells after the 2019 incident. But after my retirement, the mission got sidelined. The state needs a monitoring body or such accidents will continue and our aquifers will be empty soon.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

3
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

4
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

5
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

6
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

8
Punjab

Punjab government shifts 28 police officers, including ADGP Naresh Kumar

9
Chandigarh

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

10
Punjab

7 IAS, 34 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific

India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Will carry on with radical reforms: India at Davos

Relief as thunderstorm, rain lash parts of North India

Relief as thunderstorm, rain lash parts of North India

Respite for five days

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike

Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted

PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations

Cities

View All

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

No equipment, trained staff to handle fires at PSPCL offices

Electronics goods gutted in fire

Will Sidhu make another comeback?

Clouds bring respite from scorching heat

From Amritsar to Cannes...

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

6th Punjab Pay Commission: Good news for Chandigarh staff, to get over 5-yr arrears

Rain cools Chandigarh, mercury plummets

Mohali areas go without power

Consider Panjab University's conversion into Central varsity: HC

Chandigarh cops nab vehicle thief, recover four two-wheelers

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena new Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

Motorists suffer as water floods underpasses after rain in city

Miscreants rough up cop, take away private vehicle

2 booked for assault, firing into air

Sewer connections of two dyeing units snapped

Gang of looters busted, nine nabbed

Gusty winds, rain bring down mercury

Gusty winds, rain bring down mercury

Patiala district team visits Indore for tips on solid waste management

Punjabi University, Patiala, examining reports, role of screening committees

Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor meets Punjab Governor