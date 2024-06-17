 No let-up in heat wave in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda reels at 46.9 degrees Celsius : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  No let-up in heat wave in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda reels at 46.9 degrees Celsius

No let-up in heat wave in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda reels at 46.9 degrees Celsius

While blistering heat sweeps Bathinda in Punjab, Pindara in Haryana's Jind also records a maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the state

No let-up in heat wave in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda reels at 46.9 degrees Celsius

Bathinda was the hottest in the state. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, June 17

There was no let-up in the ongoing heat wave conditions sweeping Punjab and Haryana for the past several days, with Bathinda reeling at 46.9 degrees Celsius on Monday.

While blistering heat swept Bathinda in Punjab, Pindara in Haryana's Jind also recorded a maximum temperature of 46.9 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the state.

Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department.

Faridkot in Punjab was also under the grip of severe heat at 46 degrees Celsius while Pathankot recorded a high of 45.8 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur also sweltered under severe heat recording respective maximum temperature of 45.8 degrees Celsius, 44.6, 45.4, 45 and 44.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, intense heat conditions prevailed in Faridabad and Sirsa, which recorded respective maximum temperature of 46.6 degrees Celsius and 46.2 degrees Celsius.

Mahendragarh recorded a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while Hisar sweltered at 45.7 degrees Celsius.

Hot weather conditions also continued to prevail in Gurugram and Kurukshetra, which recorded maximums of 45.1 degrees Celsius and 44.5 degrees Celsius, respectively, the weather department said.

Rohtak sizzled at 46.2 degrees Celsius, while Ambala and Karnal registered respective maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius and 43.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

