No MGNREGA jobs, landless workers protest

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, June 14

Landless farm workers of Kot Shamir village are up in arms against the authorities for allegedly failing to provide them jobs under the Centrally sponsored Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

They assembled outside the DC’s office today along with their wives and children and staged demonstration against the Punjab Government. They held the protest under the banner of MGNRGEA Mazdoor Ekta Morcha.

One of the leaders, Kewal Akila, said the authorities refused to provide them jobs on ground that the village was not under the panchayat system, but incorporated in the Bathinda Municipal Corporation. As the scheme is meant for rural areas, the workers are not eligible on account of the village now being part of urban pocket due to its inclusion in the ward of the corporation.

Akila said a large number of workers reside in the village. “The welfare scheme guarantees jobs to the poor. Where will the workers go if they are deprived of its,” he said. The protesters further alleged that piped water supplied in the village was of sub-standard quality, and erratic, too.

