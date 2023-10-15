No military honours as Mansa Agniveer died by suicide, says Army

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 14

After political parties, including the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, questioned the lack of military honours during the cremation of Agniveer Amritpal Singh at his native Mansa village on Friday, the Indian Army has clarified that the soldier had died due to a self-inflicted gunshot and was hence not eligible for military honours.

The Army’s 16 Corps said on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter): “The cause of death being a self-inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided. This was in accordance with the existing policy.” Amritpal Singh had died on October 11 while on sentry duty in the Rajouri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army had to make it public that the soldier had died by suicide after functionaries of political parties tweeted videos of the cremation of the dead soldier without the military guard of honour.

The Army said it offers deepest condolences to the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry to ascertain more details of the incident leading to death of the soldier was in progress.

The mortal remains of the deceased, accompanied by one Junior Commissioned Officer and four jawans, were transported in a civil ambulance hired by the unit of the dead soldier, the Army said. Accompanying Army personnel also attended the last rites, it added. A senior Army officer said it is unfortunate that the suicide had to be made public after a false narrative was being spread.

The Congress party had in post on ‘X’ said: “Sad that Amritpal ji was not even given a final farewell with military honours.” SAD’s Bikram Majithia condemned the fact that Amritpal was denied a Guard of Honour.

