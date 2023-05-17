No move to arrest Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Punjab and Haryana High Court told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

The state of Punjab today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that “there was no contemplation to arrest MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in an FIR registered on May 11 for cheating, forgery and other offences. The state also told Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench that Khaira was not an accused in the FIR.

The Bench was told that FIR No. 30 was registered under Sections 420, 423, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC at the Bholath police station against unknown persons. The FIR had not been uploaded on the police portal so far.