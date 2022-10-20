No need for new aircraft: Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarth, October 19

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has criticised the state government for planning to hire a Dassault Falcon 2000, a fixed wing aircraft, for a period of one year.

Bajwa said the cash-strapped state was already grappling with revenue generation and the rising debt trap and “here is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Bhagwant Mann, thinking of hiring a fixed wing aircraft”.

“What was the immediate need or requirement to hire a fixed wing aircraft when Punjab already has a Bell helicopter,” said Bajwa.