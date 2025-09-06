Punjab reported no loss of human life occurred in the past 36 hours in the flood-hit state, offering a brief respite as rainfall subsides in both Punjab and the upstream hilly regions.

From August 1 to September 4, 43 deaths were recorded across 14 districts.

So far, 21,929 people have been evacuated from marooned areas, and 196 relief camps have been set up, housing over 7,100 displaced residents. Fazilka district has the highest number of shelter residents (2,548), followed by Hoshiarpur (1,041), Ferozepur (776), and Pathankot (693).

Overall, 1.72 lakh hectares of farmland across 18 districts have been damaged. A total of 1,948 villages in 22 districts have been impacted, affecting nearly 3.84 lakh people.

Central government teams are currently assessing the situation across the state, with visits to flood-affected districts such as Kapurthala and Ferozepur. These teams, comprising officials from multiple ministries including agriculture, finance, and rural development, are preparing a damage report for the Union government.

In Fazilka, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mandeep Kour said 13,500 people have been rescued and 2,200 are currently in nine operational shelters. Four NDRF teams, two Army units, and one BSF unit are assisting rescue efforts. Though there has been no breach in the Sutlej protection bund, strengthening work continues at key locations.

Floods in Fazilka alone have damaged 17,785 hectares of land, with crop losses estimated at ₹2.5 crore. Many homes remain submerged, and full damage assessment will begin once water levels recede.

Special attention is also being given to vulnerable groups. Social Security Minister Baljit Kaur said 479 elderly individuals have been identified in affected areas, with support being provided through district administrations and the Red Cross. State-run old-age homes have capacity to accommodate 700 senior citizens if needed.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that flood-affected farmers can register crop losses through a government portal to receive compensation.