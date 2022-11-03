No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

Ludhiana, November 3
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday paid a surprise visit at Samrala tehsil office.
He said, "I'm here to find out what needs to be done and not to blame anyone."
He assured people that all vacant posts would be filled and make the working of government offices, especially tehsils, smooth and hassle-free in the state.
Mann asked the tehsildar and other officials to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity, accountability and responsiveness to facilitate the public visiting the offices.
The CM announced that no NOC will be required to register land at villages while those in the cities will be issued within 15 days under normal course and within five days under the ‘tatkal’ scheme.
He said the issue of those requiring NOCs in illegal colonies was under consideration and would be resolved shortly in the interest of the public at large, who had invested in such colonies sans government approval.
He admitted that the shortage of tehsildars and naib tehsildars, holding multiple charges, was causing inconvenience to the public, attributing it to the failure of the successive governments in the past.
Mann claimed the ongoing paddy procurement was undergoing smoothly across the state with swift purchase, lifting and payment to the farmers within hours.
The CM reiterated that the BJP-led Union government was politicising the issue of pollution and claimed that several cities in Haryana, Rajasthan and other states were having poorer air quality than Punjab.
