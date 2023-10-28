‘No option but to set crop residue on fire’

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 27

Most farmers are blaming Punjab and Central governments for stubble burning as they say they do not have any alternative. They have been demanding special bonus to manage stubble without burning.

“Whenever any farmer burns stubble, first of all he inhales toxic air. We are compelled to burn stubble as we don’t have any alternative. All governments have only made big claims, but have not done anything seriously to prevent stubble burning. The Punjab Government should give special bonus to farmers to manage stubble, otherwise we will have to burn it,” said Dharminder Pashore, Lehra block president of BKU Ugrahan.

Talking to The Tribune, other farmers said they were blamed for air pollution without any valid reason.

“We burn stubble for only a few days while big industrial units are causing pollution through the year. The government has not taken any action against industrial units and every year blame us. We will have to burn the stubble as government has failed to make arrangements,” said Sukhpal Singh, a farmer sitting in the grain market, said.

Some other farmers alleged since majority of the farmers were already under a huge debt, they could not purchase big machines, required for the stubble management.

“Farmers are committing suicides due to mounting debt and how they could spend more money to purchase costly machines. Without the payment of per acre special bonus, we could not manage stubble,” said Joga Singh, another farmer.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Pollution #Sangrur #Stubble Burning