No option but to set crop residue on fire: Farmers

Fazilka, October 14
Terming the appeal of the administration to shun stubble-burning a farce and misleading, farmers said they were left with no alternative but to set the crop residue on fire in absence of any concrete solution.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda) chief Harish Nadha said camps being organised by the Agriculture Department had turned out to be platforms to deliver speeches by officials and no effective proposal had been offered to the farmers in these camps. He said most of the farmers owned five acres and were not in a position to buy expensive machinery.
