No paper leak during AAP tenure: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday claimed there has been no paper leak in Punjab in the last four and a half years.

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Speaking at a felicitation event in Zirakpur for government school students who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year, Mann said, “Recently, when an attempt to facilitate cheating in the pharmacy officer examination came to our notice, we acted immediately. Twenty-one persons involved in the racket were arrested. There will be no compromise with students’ future.”

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The CM contrasted the the pharmacy officer examination incident with the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak.

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“Unfortunately, this is not the first such incident of paper leak. The country witnessed paper leaks in 2017, 2024 and now again in 2026. This is a complete failure of the Union Government and is highly condemnable, intolerable and unpardonable,” he said.

Mann also highlighted that a record 882 students from Punjab Government schools qualified NEET this year, compared to just 82 in 2022.

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“The meritorious students of government schools have once again proved that when children are given opportunities and access to quality education, no dream is beyond their reach,” he said in a post shared on X.

The CM further added that Aryan Gupta, who secured All-India Rank 1 in this year’s NEET, is also from Ludhiana.

Nearly 20 lakh students appeared for NEET nationwide this year. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains and other dignitaries also congratulated the students.

Bains further credited the success to the state government’s PACE (Punjab Academic Coaching for Excellence) Programme, which provides free coaching, mentorship, mock tests and career guidance in partnership with institutions such as Avanti and Mantra for Change.