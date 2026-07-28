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Home / Punjab / 'No paper leak in Punjab in four-and-a-half years': CM Mann as he hits back at BJP in Delhi

'No paper leak in Punjab in four-and-a-half years': CM Mann as he hits back at BJP in Delhi

Accuses the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal of 'tarnishing the reputation of Punjab and its hard working youth'

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:52 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. PTI
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Hours after BJP MPs staged a protest outside Parliament demanding the resignation of Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asserted that no paper leak had occurred in the state over the past four-and-a-half years.

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Accusing the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal of "tarnishing the reputation of Punjab and its hard working youth through false paper leak allegations," Mann said his government has provided 69,000 government jobs on merit and sans any recommendations, paper leaks or cash.

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Mann was speaking to reporters during his visit to the Parliament, where he met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and other MPs.

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Mann added that the BJP should stop maligning Punjabis for political gains and instead fight its political battle with him instead.

The CM said, “The beauty of democracy is that people should continue to meet and interact with one another. Differences in ideology are natural in politics and they will always exist, but they should never become differences of heart.”

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Referring to the Opposition’s allegations over paper leaks, the Punjab CM said, “Our government has completed four-and-a-half years in office, but not a single examination paper has leaked in Punjab during this period.”

'Foiled pharmacy exam cheating bid within minutes'

He said, “A few days ago, we did detect a case of cheating during a pharmacy examination. The exam started at 11 am and by 11:15 am we had found that a candidate was using a Bluetooth-enabled pen to scan the question paper and receive answers through an earpiece from people sitting outside. The Punjab Police acted immediately, arrested 10 candidates along with an 11-member gang operating from outside and sent them to jail. Punjab works on the principle of ‘No Cash, No Farmaish’, only merit.”

On the Opposition's demand for the resignation of Bains, Mann said, “First of all, the pharmacy examination did not fall under the Education Department but under the Health Department. The Health Minister has already clarified that there was no paper leak. It was merely an attempt at cheating, which was immediately stopped, and the examination concluded successfully. Paper leaks cannot happen in Punjab.”

Speaking about the Akali Dal, the Chief Minister said the party has no standing in Punjab.

"How much support do they even have now? As for the BJP, before staging protests outside Parliament, it should first look after Jantar Mantar," he said, adding: "I stand before the people after providing 68,855 government jobs without taking a single rupee and purely on the basis of merit. Cheating and corruption in recruitment have become things of the past in Punjab. The BJP, Congress and Akali Dal should first put their own house in order instead of worrying about the ‘jhaadu’ (broom).”

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