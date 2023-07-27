No papers to prove Avtar Singh Khanda's Indian citizenship: Centre

Chandigarh, July 26
Less than a month after a petition was filed seeking directions to bring the body of Avtar Singh, alias Khanda, the Centre on Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had no document to establish his Indian citizenship.
Allegedly a Khalistani sympathiser, Khanda had died at a hospital in Birmingham.
