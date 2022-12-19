No parking space in institutes in Sangrur, students park vehicles on roads

Tribune News Service

Parvesh sharma

Sangrur, December 18

Many IELTS centres, educational institutes and hospitals in the Chief Minister’s hometown do not have any parking space. In the absence of parking, their students and patients park vehicles on roads, thus creating serious traffic snarls in various parts of the city.

From Barnala Chowk to the railway overbridge on Dhuri Road, there are many hospitals. Majority of these hospitals are without any proper parking space. Apart from staff of these hospitals, patients and their relatives park their vehicles on nearby road. Since there is already a divider in the centre of road, vehicles parked on the stretch always create problems for commuters.

“The Nagar Council authorities should immediately take strict action against hospitals that do not have parking,” said Surjan Singh, an elderly city resident.

Thousands of students of educational institutes park their two-wheelers on the bus stand and Deputy Commissioner’s office roads, near Sunami and Nabha Gates.

Things are worse near Thales Bhag Colony and on the Kishanpura road as vehicles on both sides of the stretch. The Nagar Council Executive Officer, Bal Kishan, said they would look into the matter. Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal said he would look into the matter.

