No pension for 10 yrs, 72-yr-old widow writes to CM

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 21

A 72-year-old widow, who has been struggling to get the old-age pension for the past 10 years, has written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann seeking his intervention. Besides, she has been denied enrolment as a voter despite directions in this regard from relevant authorities.

“My husband died around 14 years ago. My son stays separately and I don’t have any source of income. Nor do I have any proper place to stay. Some locals are helping me by giving food and clothes,” said Mirch, sitting in her dilapidated hut on Gamdi Road in Dirba town of Sangrur district.

Every day brings a new challenge for this elderly woman as in the absence of any income, many a time she has to sleep without food. With the help of some area residents, she got her Aadhaar card after much efforts, but bank officers are refusing to open her account. “I have met many politicians of the Congress, SAD and the BJP, but none helped me. Now I have heard that there is ‘badlav’ in Punjab. I request our new CM Bhagwant Mann to help me lead a respectable life,” she said while showing her letter written to the CM.

Dirba SDM Rajesh Kumar Sharma said he was unaware of her plight. “I will take

up her case with authorities concerned for her pension,” said the SDM.