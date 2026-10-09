No place for gangsters in Punjab, says DGP Gaurav Yadav after appointment as regular chief

Soon after being appointed the regular Director General of Police with a minimum two-year tenure, Gaurav Yadav on Friday sent out a stern message to gangsters, saying they would be hunted down wherever they hide, in India or abroad.

In a video message, Yadav said Punjab Police remained committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state. “Anti-national elements will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs,” he said.

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“There is no place for gangsters and anti-social elements in Punjab. Wherever they hide, whether anywhere in India or abroad, Punjab Police will arrest them and bring them to justice. Operations against gangsters and their networks will be intensified,” he said.

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The DGP referred to the recent high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, which directed further intensification of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign against drugs. “Together, all departments of the Punjab government, Punjab Police and the people will take this campaign to its logical conclusion,” Yadav said.

He said the Punjab Police remained firmly committed to eliminating organised crime, dismantling drug networks and making Punjab safe, peaceful and drug-free.

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Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS officer, was appointed to the post earlier in the day by the Department of Home Affairs from a panel of three officers empanelled by the UPSC. His tenure is in line with the Supreme Court’s directions in the Prakash Singh case on police reforms.