No police protection to live-in couple if one partner is married, rules HC

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, February 1

In a significant judgment, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that protection cannot be granted to a couple in a live-in relationship, where an already married partner has not obtained a decree of divorce from the spouse.

“Passing any order directing to provide protection to a relationship unacceptable to society, and that too against the law prevailing in the country, would be in derogation to the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955,” Justice Sanjay Vashisth asserted.

Justice Vashisth said any relation against the provisions of law or unacceptable in accordance with society’s customs, could not be allowed to continue by giving a direction to the authorities to provide special security for protection, even though they may be entitled to take independent decision.

Justice Vashisth also made it clear that the couple’s relationship amounted to committing the offence of marrying again during lifetime of a spouse under Section 494 of the IPC. Giving it the name of a “live-in relationship” was nothing but “eyewash to society to come out of the other statutory restrictions”.

The ruling by Justice Vashisth came in a case where a legally wedded wife pleaded that her marriage was performed against her wishes as she was having a love affair with the co-petitioner for the last three years.

Her counsel added the woman, unhappy with her marriage, was now in a live-in relationship with her earlier friend after leaving her husband.

Justice Vashisth asserted the woman’s conduct was surprising for the reason that she did admit her marriage with another person, whereas she was in a love affair with the co-petitioner for the last three years. She did not even care for the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act, where the procedure for seeking divorce from the spouse was provided.

Justice Vashisth added the court could not ignore the “phenomena that an order passed under the Constitutional power enshrined under Article 226 of the Constitution would carry a different impact in society as a whole, wherever the order is circulated or message reaches around”.

Dismissing the petition, Justice Vashisth observed passing protection order would amount to fixing a seal of approval by the high court under Article 226 to a relation which otherwise was illegal and unacceptable. Such petitions could not be considered routine protection pleas. Any direction to the administration to grant protection would be offending the already married spouse also, whose company had been left by the life partner. The pain and agony of the hapless spouse married to the protection seeker must not be ignored/forgotten while issuing direction to to provide protection to the unwarranted relationship of the petitioners.