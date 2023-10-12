‘No politics’: Tagore Theatre refuses to allow SYL debate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

The debate, proposed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on various issues faced by the state, will not be held at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18, here.

Govt to seek ‘Alternative’ venue The government will now consider an alternative venue for the debate at the Indian School of Business, Mohali, Mohali stadium, or Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Government sources said if Opposition leaders shied away from attending the debate, the CM would address the people alone on issues concerning the state

The state government had proposed to hold a debate with Opposition leaders on November 1, but Tagore Theatre Society Director Abhishek Sharma has categorically clarified that the venue could not be used for political conferences and debates as per the rules of the UT Administration.

He said an official of the Punjab Government had enquired about the availability of the theatre on November 1, but no formal request had been received for booking on the date till 5pm today. “Even if we receive a request to book the theatre, it will be turned down with a reason that no political debates and conferences are allowed at the theatre as per the rules,” he said, and added that all rules and regulations were mentioned on the website of the theatre.

The CM had recently asked the state chiefs of all Opposition parties to join the open debate on the issues concerning Punjab.

Meanwhile, highly placed sources said the government would now consider the alternative venue for the debate at ISB, Mohali, Mohali stadium or the PAU, Ludhiana. Sources in the government say that in case the opposition leaders shy away from attending the debate, the CM would address the people alone on issues concerning the state.

#Bhagwant Mann #Sutlej Yamuna Link canal SYL