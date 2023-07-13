No potable water, power in villages

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

(Lohian), Jalandhar, July 12

Without drinking water and electricity, people from flood-hit areas in Lohian are forced to bathe in dirty flood water.

Gurpreet Singh from Mundi Cholian village shared that the stored water was being given to the children, while he was using flood water for bathing.

A woman from Mandala Channa village said, “We skipped bath initially. However, with high humidity in the air, we really cannot avoid it further. In the absence of clean water, we have no other option but to use flood water.”

Without any help from the administration, locals are finding other ways to escape the deluge. In Madala Channa village, folding beds and tyre tubes were being used by locals to help the stranded.

Kakka Singh, a farmer from the village, said, “We have not received any help from the administration. Hence, we are helping ourselves.”