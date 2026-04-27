No power shortage in Punjab from May 1: Minister Sanjeev Arora

There will be no power shortage in Punjab from May 1 with the state government making comprehensive preparations to tackle a sharp surge in electricity demand amid the ongoing heatwave, Power Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Monday.

Advertisement

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is fully prepared to meet the unexpected rise in power demand during the current summer and ensure smooth and uninterrupted supply across the state, Arora said.

Advertisement

"As you know in the past few days there was some shortage of power which was very unexpected. We never expected that there will be power shortage and there will be intense heatwave. This shortage took place in each state especially in the northern region," he said.

Advertisement

From May 1, there will be no power shortage, he asserted while speaking about arrangements made by the state government to tackle rise in demand for electricity.

Arora said the demand for power rose from 7,900 MW on April 15 to 12,000 MW by April 25.

Advertisement

The AAP government had faced criticism from opposition parties over power outages in several parts of the state.

To a question on recent raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at his premises, Arora reiterated that he would fully cooperate with the agencies and was confident that the truth would prevail.