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Home / Punjab / No power shortage in Punjab: Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond

No power shortage in Punjab: Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:16 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Punjab Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond on Tuesday said that despite two units of the Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant, Ropar, being non-functional, “there was no power shortage in Punjab and no shortage-related power cuts were imposed anywhere”.

The statement comes in the wake of recent complaints from consumers regarding unscheduled power cuts.

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In a statement, minister Sond said, “Two units of the Ropar power plant, with a combined capacity of 150 MW, are presently down. One of these units will be operational by tomorrow morning, while the other will be operational within a few days. Despite this, there has been no power shortage in Punjab and the people have not faced any shortage-related disruption in supply.”

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