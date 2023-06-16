No power supply, HC notice to PSPCL

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put the PSPCL and other authorities on notice in connection with a petition filed by the Hoshiarpur District Bar Association alleging non-supply of power to the lawyers’ chambers. Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu fixed June 19 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Appearing on the petitioner’s behalf, senior advocate Sanjay Majithia with counsel Sumit Sinha contended that the newly constructed District Courts judicial complex was having 231 lawyers’ chambers spread across six floors on twin-sharing basis.

The possession was given on April 6, but no power supply has been ensured to these chambers till date. The executive of the Bar, along with other advocates, met officials of the Punjab Power Supply Corporation on May 30.

They called for the electricity contractor before conveying that an NOC was required to be obtained for power supply and permission had to be obtained for getting electricity transformer to supply 700 KW power. In all, an expenditure of Rs 32-35 lakh was involved.