No pre-arrest bail for three cops in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Faridkot, July 5

The District and Sessions Judge, Faridkot, today dismissed anticipatory bail applications of four accused, including three police personnel in a corruption case. The cops had been accused of taking Rs 20 lakh bribe through two middlemen to renominate a suspect as an accused in a murder case.

In June, the Kotkapura police had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against SP (Investigations) Gagnesh Kumar, DSP Sushil Kumar, SI Khem Chand Prashar and Malkeet Das, head of a gaushala and Jaswinder Singh (middlemen). Though SP Gagnesh was shifted from the Faridkot police to the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Shahpurkandi, Pathankot; DSP Sushil was sent to IRB, Ludhiana and SI Prashar to the Moga police, no arrest has been made so far. A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said they would make the arrest after completion of investigation. According to the FIR, the officers had received bribe from Gagan Das, officiating head of Dera Harka Das at Kotsukhia village, through Malkeet and Jaswinder in November 2022.

In November 2019, Hari Das, the likely successor of the dera, was killed in village. The murder was reportedly an outcome of a struggle for the top post of the dera.