‘No proof’, 5 Goindwal jail officials out on bail

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 9

Five Goindwal jail officials who were arrested on the conspiracy charge in the February 26 jail clash were today released after the police said no evidence was found against them during their two-day interrogation.

Iqbal Singh Brar, Superintendent, Goindwal Central Jail, and four other officials were booked on the charge of criminal conspiracy in connection with the killings of two gangsters in the jail complex. The clash occurred between members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria group.

Earlier, the jail officials had been booked under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act and Section 52 of the Prisons Act after after a video of the gangsters went viral. However, they were granted bail on March 6 in the case.

Besides Iqbal, others officials included Additional Jail Superintendent Vijay Kumar, Assistant Jail Superintendent Harish Kumar, ASI Joginder Singh and ASI Harchand Singh.

SSP Gurmeeet Singh Chauhan said no evidence related to the murder of two gangsters had been found against the five officials.

“However, the officials will face the proceedings under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, Section 52 of the Prisons Act and Sections 506 and 149 of the IPC,” the SSP said.

Initially, the case was registered against Manpreet Singh, Sachin Bhiwani, Ankit Sersa, Kashish, Rajinder, Hardeep Singh, Baldev Singh, Deepak and Malkit Singh, said Chauhan.

In the video, Bhiwani and his associates could be seen talking about the clash. The gangsters were lodged in the jail in connection with the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

