No proof of industrial waste dumping in Giaspura sewers, says probe report

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 4

Hydrogen sulphide and carbon monoxide gases trapped in the manholes were responsible for the death of 11 persons at Giaspura on Sunday.

There is no evidence of dumping of industrial waste/chemicals in sewers by any industry, reveals an inquiry report submitted by Ludhiana DC Surbhi Malik to the government today.

The two-page report submitted to Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, KAP Sinha, says that the level of both gases was found to be far beyond the permissible limit and 11 victims of the gas leak tragedy, including three children, were primarily exposed to these two gases.

Hydrogen sulphide is also called as “sewer gas” as it collects in sewers and its prolonged inhalation can cause death. When the incident occurred, huge amount of caustic soda was used by rescue and disaster relief teams to neutralise the H2S gas. Sinha said he had received the report.

The report says there was no exhaust fans in the houses… the area is densely populated and there is no proper ventilation in the area, nor are there any vents in the sewerage system to release the gases trapped inside. As a result, the gas could not escape and 11 of those, who inhaled these dangerous gases, died.

The report submitted by the DC has reportedly taken into account a preliminary report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, whose teams had collected samples in Giaspura. They had also reportedly ruled out any manual release of industrial gas after mapping the area around the site of tragedy.

Sinha also said remedial measures and recommendations for ensuring that a similar incident did not occur in future would be suggested by an eight-member expert team of the National Green Tribunal.

“We will also give Rs 20 lakh for the kin of the deceased as announced by the NGT, which includes the compensation of Rs 2 lakh by the state government,” he said.