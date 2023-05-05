 No proof of industrial waste dumping in Giaspura sewers, says probe report : The Tribune India

No proof of industrial waste dumping in Giaspura sewers, says probe report

No proof of industrial waste dumping in Giaspura sewers, says probe report

The police on the gas leakage spot at Giaspura on Sunday. file



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, May 4

Hydrogen sulphide and carbon monoxide gases trapped in the manholes were responsible for the death of 11 persons at Giaspura on Sunday.

There is no evidence of dumping of industrial waste/chemicals in sewers by any industry, reveals an inquiry report submitted by Ludhiana DC Surbhi Malik to the government today.

11 victims exposed to two gases

The two-page report submitted to Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, KAP Sinha by Ludhiana DC Surbhi Malik says that the level of hydrogen sulphide and carbon monoxide was found to be far beyond the permissible limit and 11 victims of the gas leak tragedy, including three children, were primarily exposed to these two gases.

The two-page report submitted to Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, KAP Sinha, says that the level of both gases was found to be far beyond the permissible limit and 11 victims of the gas leak tragedy, including three children, were primarily exposed to these two gases.

Hydrogen sulphide is also called as “sewer gas” as it collects in sewers and its prolonged inhalation can cause death. When the incident occurred, huge amount of caustic soda was used by rescue and disaster relief teams to neutralise the H2S gas. Sinha said he had received the report.

The report says there was no exhaust fans in the houses… the area is densely populated and there is no proper ventilation in the area, nor are there any vents in the sewerage system to release the gases trapped inside. As a result, the gas could not escape and 11 of those, who inhaled these dangerous gases, died.

The report submitted by the DC has reportedly taken into account a preliminary report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, whose teams had collected samples in Giaspura. They had also reportedly ruled out any manual release of industrial gas after mapping the area around the site of tragedy.

Sinha also said remedial measures and recommendations for ensuring that a similar incident did not occur in future would be suggested by an eight-member expert team of the National Green Tribunal.

“We will also give Rs 20 lakh for the kin of the deceased as announced by the NGT, which includes the compensation of Rs 2 lakh by the state government,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla Municipal Corporation election result: Congress wins big, wrests civic body from BJP

2
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

3
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Thousands pay tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at his bhog ceremony

5
Patiala

Armed man shoots dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala

6
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

7
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

8
J & K

Technician killed, 2 pilots injured as Army helicopter crashes in J-K's Kishtwar district

9
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

10
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

Don't Miss

View All
Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Top News

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers’ plea

SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea

Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...

Violence over quota row, ‘shoot at sight’ in Manipur

Violence over quota row, 'shoot at sight' in Manipur

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

Patna HC stays Bihar caste survey, setback for Nitish

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks

Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told

Majithia case: 3 accused based in Canada yet to be arrested, extradition process underway, HC told


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Robbers on prowl in rural belt as cops look other way

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Admn to kickstart work on green corridors next week

Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly

CTU expands service on interstate routes

Draft sports policy submitted to Purohit

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

In Kapurthala, 3.6 LMT grain bought

CM Mann to visit Hoshiarpur village today, routes diverted

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

MC finds another factory dumping untreated waste into sewer line

Four of vehicle thieves’ gang held, 11 mobikes recovered

11 test +ve for Covid in dist

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies