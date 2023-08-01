No proposal to give tax sops to Punjab: MoS tells Sukhbir Badal

New Delhi, July 31
There is no proposal to provide tax holiday benefit status to Punjab, the Centre said in the Lok Sabha on Monday in reply to a query by Sukhbir Singh Badal who had wanted to know if the government was mulling relief as Punjab was a border state and as a result industry could not come up there.
“There is no such proposal. It is the government policy to simplify the Income Tax Act, 1961, by removing exemptions and incentives while at the same time reducing the rates of taxes,’’ said Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chowdhary in a written reply.
Badal had also asked whether the government had noticed that unemployment had made Punjab vulnerable to cross-border narco-terrorism and whether the government would support the youth of Punjab and allow industry tax holiday benefit status as was given to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre
A religious building torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram
17 workers killed as crane falls on bridge slab during Samruddhi Expressway construction in Maharashtra
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces probe
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for legendary freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Pays tribute to Shaheed Udham Singh at Sunam to mark his mar...