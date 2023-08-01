No proposal to give tax sops to Punjab: MoS tells Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 31

There is no proposal to provide tax holiday benefit status to Punjab, the Centre said in the Lok Sabha on Monday in reply to a query by Sukhbir Singh Badal who had wanted to know if the government was mulling relief as Punjab was a border state and as a result industry could not come up there.

“There is no such proposal. It is the government policy to simplify the Income Tax Act, 1961, by removing exemptions and incentives while at the same time reducing the rates of taxes,’’ said Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chowdhary in a written reply.

Badal had also asked whether the government had noticed that unemployment had made Punjab vulnerable to cross-border narco-terrorism and whether the government would support the youth of Punjab and allow industry tax holiday benefit status as was given to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir.

