No proposal to provide funds for police modernisation: MoS

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai today informed the Rajya Sabha that there was no proposal to place Punjab in ‘A’ category for the purpose of central assistance in implementing schemes for modernising the police force.

Replying to a written question asked by AAP MP Raghav Chadha, who asked whether the Ministry of Home Affairs “is considering the Punjab Government’s demand of placing the state in category ‘A’ instead of ‘B’,” adding that there was “no such proposal under consideration”.

Rai said, “The funding pattern for the centrally sponsored schemes, as decided by NITI Aayog, is followed for this scheme as well. Accordingly, for eight north-eastern states and two Himalayan states (Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand), the funding pattern is 90 (Centre):10 (State), which forms category ‘A’ states. For the remaining states, it is 60 (Centre): 40 (State), which forms category ‘B’ states.”

On the question of additional fund demanded by the state, the Minister said, “A proposal from the Punjab Government for additional amount to the tune of Rs 150 crore for strengthening the border police stations and the intelligence infrastructure under the scheme has been received. However, since additional funds are not available under the scheme, the proposal could not be acceded to.”