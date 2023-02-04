No proposal to shift Fazilka SSOC: DGP

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, February 3

Putting an end to speculation, DGP Gaurav Yadav has categorically announced that there was no move to shift the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) from Fazilka to some other place.

Yadav had come to Fazilka along with Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday.

Notably, Fazilka residents, particularly advocates, had launched an agitation over the alleged proposal to shift the SSOC from Fazilka to Lalla village on the Ferozepur-Moga highway, allegedly for convenience of some police officials.