No regular job, outsourced staff threaten protest

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, January 30

Outsourced workers are miffed at the government for not fulfilling its electoral promises, including regularisation of their services.

Sources said the number of such employees was more than one lakh. Gurvinder Singh, chief, Theka Mulazim Sangharsh Morcha, said members of the morcha would hit the streets soon.

The discontent among the staff is on the rise. A meeting with a delegation of the morcha with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was lined up eight times to resolve the issue, but the proposed interface didn’t materialise.

A three-member inter-ministerial committee, including the Ministers of Finance and Transport, did meet with the office-bearers of the morcha and reportedly assured that a panel has been constituted to look into their grievances.

Gurvinder said the issue could be resolved only by direct intervention of the CM.