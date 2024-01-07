No Republic Day parade at stadiums having synthetic tracks, says Bhagwant Singh Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday announced that no Republic Day parade would be held in stadiums having synthetic track.

In a statement issued here today, the Chief Minister said the parades would be organised only on the grounds or stadiums not having synthetic athletic tracks on Republic Day.

He said during the parade a number of tableaux are displayed and other events are organised to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state and country. “However, the movement of vehicles and other machinery during the parade damages the track,” he said.

The CM further said the damage caused to track caused a lot of inconvenience to players which was not justifiable. He said to avoid this, the state government had decided not to hold the Republic Day parade in any stadium with synthetic tracks.

The Chief Minister said the decision would help in promotion of sporting activity in the state.

The Chief Minister said as per this decision, the Republic Day function slated to be held at a stadium in Ludhiana would be now be held at the Punjab Agricultural University ground in the same city.

