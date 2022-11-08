No respite, 2,500 stubble-burning cases in a day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 7

After a sharp dip on Sunday, when Punjab recorded only 599 cases of farm fire, the lowest since October 25 and over four times less than what was reported the previous day, Monday saw a steep increase with 2,487 farm fires. Ferozepur led the chart with 353 farm fires, followed by 268 in Moga that took the season’s tally to 32,486 this season.

On Saturday, the state reported 2,817 cases while on Sunday only 599, which the experts attributed to cloud cover and smog.

Comparative figures show that on the same date in 2020, the state had reported 4,716 farm fires and 5,199 in 2021. “This year the number is quite less,” said a senior official. As compared to 57,696 cases in 2020 and 37,933 in 2021, Punjab has reported as many as 32,486 farm fire cases till November 7.

The thick layer of smog which had enveloped Punjab was also dispersed by strong winds. However, a good spell of rain is still the need of the hour.

Except, Bathinda and Ludhiana, which fell in ‘poor’ category of the air quality index (AQI), other cities had better air quality ranging from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’.