No respite from cold conditions in Punjab, Haryana; Amritsar coldest at 3 degrees Celsius

Chandigarh, January 22
Cold weather conditions prevailed on Sunday in most parts of Punjab and Haryana where Amritsar was the coldest with a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius.
Patiala also experienced a cold night at 5.8 degrees Celsius while the minimum in Ludhiana settled at 7.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather report.
Severe cold prevailed in Faridkot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur, which recorded respective minimum temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees Celsius and 5.5 degrees Celsius.
In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Hisar, which recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius.
Ambala registered a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius while Kurukshetra recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius.
Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded near similar minimum temperatures of 7.9 degrees Celsius and 7.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Chandigarh recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius.
