No response from Punjab Govt on our demands: BKU

Sangrur, October 25

Sitting on an indefinite protest here near the local residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann since October 9, farmers, under the banner of the BKU Ugrahan, celebrated Diwali at the protest site.

The protesters said they would announce the next course of action on October 29.

“We will announce our next plan on October 29,” said Amrik Singh, district president, BKU Ugrahan.

“The Punjab Government is not taking our protest seriously and has failed to fulfil our accepted demands. We have also sent reminders to it, but no action has been taken to date,” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the union.

Farmers alleged that their repeated reminders for meetings had failed to elicit any response from the government. “We also wanted to go to our homes for Diwali, but the government has compelled us to sit here to protest as they have refused to fulfil our long-pending demands,” said Hari Singh, a protesting farmer.

