No retirement parties during duty hours: Health Department

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, February 3

The Health Department has banned retirement parties of its medical, non-medico and all other employees during working hours.

“Such events adversely effect service to patients and they face a lot of inconvenience in the government hospitals,” read a letter by the Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, to all civil surgeons and medical superintendents of civil hospitals in the state on Friday.

It is a common practice of retiring employees in government offices giving a party on the last working day to other staff members.

“As these parties are organised during the working hours, these cause a problem to the patients.”