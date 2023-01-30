No role in stalling medical college work: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

President of the Sant Attar Singh Gursagar Mastuana Trust and Akal College Council Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa has come down heavily on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for making baseless allegations against him over stalling the medical college work in Sangrur.

In a statement here, Dhindsa said, “I have never hindered any work in Sangrur. I have challenged Mann to prove any interference by me or my family in this connection.”

The Chief Minister was trying to mislead the people of the state by making it a political issue, he said.

Dhindsa said the case between the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the trust, on the land where the government was proposing to build a medical college, was sub judice in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Dhindsa said before laying the foundation stone of the medical college by Chief Minister, the trust had shared information about this with the Sangrur Deputy Commissioner, but the state government decided to go ahead with the construction of the college on this land.

