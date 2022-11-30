No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 29

A fire suddenly broke out in a factory located at the Industrial Growth Centre on Tuesday afternoon. The fire spread in no time, damaging material inside the factory. The fire brigade personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control as soon as they were informed about the incident.

Reportedly, material worth lakhs of rupees have damaged in the incident.

According to the police, no provisions to control the fire in the factory were in place.

Ram Prakash Jindal, head of the Industrial Growth Centre, said there had been a long-standing demand to deploy fire brigades in the Industrial Area but it was yet to be fulfilled and no attention had been paid. Had the fire brigade been stationed there, the fire could have been prevented from spreading, he said.

Fire Officer Gurmail Singh said on receiving information about the fire, two fire tenders were deployed at the site and another was sent later. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained and whether the factory had fire safety arrangements would also be checked, he added.

Bathinda Sadar police station SHO Gurmeet Singh said medicine to eliminate termites was manufactured in the factory and there were no fire extinguishers or other fire safety measures at the factory. The fire was caused due to a spark while packaging of the medicine, said the Station House Officer.