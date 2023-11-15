No space in Sangrur mandi, paddy piles up along road

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, November 14

The space crunch has forced the authorities to unload paddy on the road in the city.

Its happening despite a person offering his four acres of plinth free of cost to the government and arhtiyas to unload paddy there. The authorities have refused to use the area and said the basmati has been unloaded outside the grain market to attract private purchasers, who are unwilling to visit private yards.

Bigger facility on the cards We have unloaded basmati crop along road due to lack of space in the grain market and to attract private purchasers. Commission agents say purchasers are unwilling to visit private yards. To construct a bigger grain market, a proposal is under consideration of the government. Narinderpal Sharma, secretary, sangrur market committee

“The placing of bags on the roadside points that the government has failed to make the required arrangements. Paddy bags on both sides of the road is not a good decision” said Karnail Singh, a farmer.

Sanjay Garg, a local, said he had written letters to the authorities offering his space to unload paddy free of cost.

“But none from the administration bothered to use my space and unloaded the paddy on the roadside. It shows the mismanagement of paddy procurement in the CM’s city Sangrur,” said Garg.

Some senior officers told The Tribune that since area residents were opposing the use of Garg’s land, no officer was willing to take any chance. In the past too, whenever officers had tried to allow unloading of foodgrain in the plinth of Garg, they had to return disappointed as residents started protest immediately after getting information.

Secretary, Sangrur Market Committee, Narinderpal Sharma said, this year, the District Level Committee had approved 64 private yards for the unloading of paddy. But 15 were still lying vacant.

“We could not use any private space to unload paddy without the approval of the authorities. We have unloaded basmati along the road due to lack of space inside and to attract private purchasers as commission agents say private purchasers are unwilling to visit private yards. To construct a bigger grain market, a proposal is under consideration of the government,” he said.

#Mandi #Sangrur